Housing solution must be a balancing act

I live in hope that a healthy capitalist system will persevere in Tasmania, so that whether I'm retired or starting out to build my meagre nest egg I can do it without the culture of the "collective" socialising my endeavours.
That's a nice, convoluted way of saying I'm a capitalist. I am neither rich nor poor. I just want a few extra metres between me and the wolves at the front door.
I'm among the mainstream middle class who balk at the purge of short-stay accommodation and rental properties, with threats of rent freezes and limits on short-stay properties.
There's got to be a better way. So, looking into this I discovered the Private Rental Incentives Program (PRIP), which costs a few million, helps tenants with 400 affordable properties on offer, and what's more it's a win-win.
Perhaps it is socialised commerce. I prefer to regard it as a neutral meeting place between capitalists and socialists. The two can co-exist, where society calls the shots instead of inflexible ideologues.
The PRIP provides incentives to property owners who offer their investment property on low rent to battlers on a two-year lease.
The maximum weekly rent is currently about $400 for several bedrooms, but less if fewer bedrooms are involved.
The government agency acts as agent. Owners can score between $7000 and $9000 a year in bonus incentives, on top of the low rent.
It's a low priority scheme in a mix of government support, through measures like affordable housing, with a huge waiting list of about 5000.
The government will spend $1.5 billion building 10,000 new homes for battlers by 2032. Yes, it's incredibly expensive and a long wait for some.
The PRIP deal is on top of Commonwealth rental assistance, so for families on an endless housing wait list, it's the next best thing, at hopefully half the wait period.
I like it because there's something for everyone. There's no threat of punitive measures such as a vacant premises tax or limits imposed on short-stay accommodation.
It has potential to marshal more rental properties, whereas the current market fosters a decline in rental properties, and hence sky-high rents.
To my mind you won't get co-operation from owners if you're going to penalise their labours.
This is a lot more carrot than stick.
Sure, I've read about the urban moguls who own 200 or so investment properties and probably pay little tax, with a smart tax agent and a suite of taxable deductions on their side.
The vast majority though are middle class battlers trying to make a buck, with their savings poured into a second property, which they hope will augment their modest lifestyle.
The government should maintain and even expand the PRIP because the scheme has the potential to strike a mutually beneficial compact between landlords and tenants.
It strikes a balance, so that rents are affordable and owners can make an honest buck as an incentive. I might even try it.
I say I might, because in past rental experiences I've been burnt by careless, lazy, mean tenants, who use the tenancy laws to screw you and leave you with a big clean up/maintenance bill.
You have to take out property insurance and landlord insurance to guard against the angels who apply for a tenancy, who then transform into the devils who leave the place in a mess and run down the bond at the end of the lease so there's no money left to repair the damage.
The Community Housing Provider is the government body acting as landlord in the PRIP rental compact, which gives me a hell of a lot more comfort than some lazy, thrifty private agents who ultimately won't take a dispute to court because it will cost them money. That's been my experience, like it or not.
It will work, as long as the government provider acts as a good arbiter and manager of a property, and who weeds out bad tenants and negligent owners, based on rental history and disputes over bonds and property damage.
You would have to be naive to think that one side of the lease, tenants or landlords, shoulders most of the blame. You'll find bad apples on either side.
That's why a mutually beneficial arrangement, with a government agency acting as property agent looks attractive.
The government could expand the PRIP scheme to at least 1000 or more properties.
The current scheme, aiming for 400 properties, costs less than $5 million a year so the scheme is way cheaper than the $150 million a year or so required to keep up with public housing demands.
The more you study this scheme the better it looks.
It's cheap, it augments public housing, helps to ameliorate the rental affordability crisis, maybe offers short-stay property owners a plausible alternative in the cities, and bridges the social divide between owners and tenants.
