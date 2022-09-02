The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

City of Launceston councillor Tim Walker announces his intention to run for mayor

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated September 2 2022 - 8:44am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Tim Walker announces his run for mayor and council at the Launceston Town Hall. He says he is ready for the top job. Picture by Paul Scambler

City of Launceston councillor Tim Walker will run for mayor and council in the upcoming council elections, saying he is "keen and ready to take the top job".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.