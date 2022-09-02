At last, the denizens of Cameron Street have a new place to sate caffeine addictions and indulge in a juicy morning egg and bacon roll.
Maple Cafe, the establishment on Abbott Street that made headlines for becoming one of the first venues in Launceston to accept Bitcoin, has opened a second venue in Cameron Street just near the Hotel Grand Chancellor.
Co-owner Kelly Gladman, who took over from the previous owner last year, said she opened the new site because the Abbott Street cafe now had more business than it could handle.
"It got the point over there where we were just at capacity, we have been booking out every second weekend on the catering side," she said.
She was also very proud of her kitchen as well.
"We make a very mean banana bread, and we have $10 egg and bacon deals that fly out the door of a morning. Egg and bacon roll with a coffee for $10 - you can't go wrong," she said.
Other standouts are the all-day pancakes, waffles and milkshakes, while the lunch menu has a variety of usual cafe fare - burgers and parmigiana and pasta and salads.
She chose Cameron Street because of its close proximity to City Park.
"We wanted the family connections that that has there, and there wasn't much around in terms of a family-friendly atmosphere in the CBD either."
She said the new cafe featured a playroom for the kids.
"Everybody is positive and they seem to love that there is something in Launceston that is marketing to families, they can be worried about taking the children out," she said.
"Whereas here, you can bring them for a coffee and a sit-down with a friend, and you don't have to be judged for having a child that might want to have a walk around."
She said the end of COVID has made business easier.
"We had half our tables in storage unable to be used because of the restrictions, and alot of people were hesitant about going out in public."
But that has all changed in the last three months, she said.
"It's definitely spun around and ... we have been picking up a lot more business."
