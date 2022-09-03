In the lead up to a major cardiac event, Paul Davis remained "blissfully unaware - or really just stubborn" to the messages his body was sending him.
In 2019, at the age of 48, the Launceston man was hospitalised with a 90 per cent blocked coronary artery.
He was diagnosed with chronic heart disease and underwent an immediate stent procedure, followed by cardiac rehab.
Mr Davis's body had tried to warn him he wasn't in optimal health. He had experienced chest pains for months before he sought medical assistance.
But he was "stubborn" and dismissed them. Even after his procedure, he carried on as normal. It took another blocked artery, followed by life-changing surgery earlier in the year to wake him up.
Mr Davis realised he needed to take his heart health seriously, not just for himself, but for his wife and two kids.
"They've gone through it with me back in 2019, the worry and the concern, and for me not to recognise that it's an issue I need to treat it with some degree of seriousness and gravitas is really quite insulting of them," he said.
Mr Davis isn't pushing his luck anymore.
"You see those movies where people are playing Russian Roulette, and you're lucky once, you're lucky twice. For me, I think I finally realised that your luck is going to run out and mine is probably due to run out."
Now Mr Davis is an advocate for taking heart health seriously.
"The message that I want to get across is if anyone's at all in doubt, then recognise the fact that we're not equipped to diagnose and make an assessment on what the risk is. Put yourself in the hands of the experts and let them do it, but actually get it checked out."
"It's very outdated, and it's very damaging to just have that kind of male stubbornness, and the attitude that I had, because not everyone's lucky."
Mr Davis was one of the first to sign up for this year's Run & Walk for Your Heart Event.
Hosted by health promotion charity Clifford Craig, the event aims to raise awareness of the importance of heart health among the community, with funds raised directed to heart research in Northern Tasmania.
Returning to UTAS Stadium Precinct on October 2, people are invited to walk or run the five-kilometre circuit, either in person or virtually, with an 800-metre sprint for kids.
Northern Tasmania has Australia's highest rate of heart disease, affecting 7.7 per cent of people. It is the leading cause of death.
Clifford Craig chief executive Peter Milne said 2022 had been a shocking year for heart disease, killing high-profile people like Shane Warne.
"It just serves as a wake-up call that none of us are immune to this horrible disease," he said.
"Importantly, we know that most risk factors for heart disease are preventable - so we can either sit back and do nothing, or we can take action."
