The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

St Pats, Old Scotch meet in NTFA division one men's grand final

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated September 2 2022 - 8:57am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Scotch forward Jacob Martin is returning from injury for the NTFA division one grand final on Saturday. Picture by Rod Thompson

Old Scotch has two big ins for their NTFA division one grand final against St Pats on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.