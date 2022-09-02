Old Scotch has two big ins for their NTFA division one grand final against St Pats on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.
Forward Jacob Martin and utility Richie Heazlewood are back in after missing last weekend's preliminary final through injury.
"They've been really well-managed the past couple of weeks," coach Brayley Coombes said.
"Both trained really well this week and underwent rigorous fitness tests on Thursday night and I'm happy to say both have got up for this weekend."
Coombes also noted midfield gun John McKenzie, who returned from injury last weekend, didn't play against the Saints in the semi-final.
The Thistles will face a fresh St Pats who defeated them by 42 points a fortnight ago.
Saints co-coach Alex Russell anticipates a great battle.
"I expect both teams to be physical, no team will take a step back and all the games we've played this year have been highly contested," he said.
"Once the ball is out, the footy moves fast and both sides have attractive game plans.
"Whoever can get it right for the longest is realistically going to win and the wide open spaces of UTAS will help both sides.
"I can't imagine it being too much of a (score) difference at the end of the game."
The Thistles gave up a 21-point quarter-time lead in the semi-final.
What did Coombes take away from that loss?
"We were linking up really well, our running game was on," he said.
"After quarter-time, we lost a couple of key players during that first quarter.
"We probably went a little bit too defensive and we were undisciplined.
"We lost our shape and structure and most importantly we stopped wanting to win the footy."
While the Thistles will look to implement their typically attacking brand, Coombes highlighted the importance of applying pressure in defence.
"We've got to make sure our pressure on the ball-carrier is a lot higher than it was in that second and third quarter against St Pats a couple of weeks ago," he said.
St Pats co-mentor Jake Lowe provided insight into what the Saints learnt from their poor first term in the semi-final.
"They got their hands to the footy first, they were up and about and were running forward of the ball," he said.
"Our pressure wasn't there, we were being very reactive and second to the contest.
"And then when we were first, we weren't impacting the contest.
"We touched on that at quarter-time about just being first to the contest and making sure our pressure is up when we're second there."
He said the Saints wanted to be more accurate in front of goal and bring four solid quarters.
Lowe feels the more spacious UTAS ground will give St Pats' forwards more room to move.
The Thistles haven't played in a grand final since 2016.
Coombes spoke of their progress.
"We went through a couple of pretty lean years in 2018 and 2019," he said.
"This group has been building and evolving since 2020.
"And they're becoming a tight unit, not just on the field but off the field.
"There's a real bond between the playing group, so we're happy to be back competing for some silverware.
"It hasn't happened overnight. To the boys' credit, they've done a lot of work and soul searching over the past three years to make sure we're back where we belong."
It's been a massive build up to grand final day for St Pats.
Their seniors and reserves are playing for glory and stalwart Scott Flynn won the AFL national community volunteer of the year award which was announced at the club on Thursday.
Russell said it was a thrill to see Flynn receive the honour.
"The club's in a really happy place at the minute and those type of things help," he said.
"It's helps everyone relax and realise at the end of the day it's just a game of football and if you get it right, you get rewards, but I think regardless of what happens we're in a great position and we're very happy with where the club's at."
This will be the third time in a row St Pats has played Old Scotch.
The Saints defeated the Thistles by one point in round 18 before going on to win the second semi-final.
The grand final starts at 2pm.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
