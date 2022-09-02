The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NTFA: Old Launcestonians, St Pats ready for reserves battle

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
September 2 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Launcestonians' forward Jeremy Jackson has been in strong form according to coach Lachlan McCarron.

A pair of rather strong sides will go toe-to-toe on Saturday for the division one reserves premiership.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.