A pair of rather strong sides will go toe-to-toe on Saturday for the division one reserves premiership.
Old Launcestonians and St Pats are a match away from holding aloft the cup, having only lost three home-and-away matches between them.
OLs finished minor premiers, only going down to Lilydale in the last round of the season, before turning it around to beat them in the second semi-final to qualify for the big dance.
"I think it was always a positive thing to not go through the season undefeated because it gets a lot harder come finals, so it was the wake-up call we needed," coach Lachlan McCarron said.
"We definitely responded well the following week, which was great in terms of our preparation for finals."
St Pats were accountable for OLs' season ending last year, defeating them by 77 points in the preliminary final.
"It's an awesome opportunity after we got knocked out last year in a similar situation, we had a decent year and this year we need to go one better," McCarron said.
The Blues' leader said his side has been working on the basics well of late and look strong across all lines, with forwards Scott Churchill and Jeremy Jackson and defenders Ben Jackson and Rowan Fitch impressing.
St Pats' coach Sean Barry is aware of how strong their opponents can be, saying he has not "seen a reserves side like them for quite a while".
Having gone down to them twice this season, he described them as a tall side who move well through the air but he believes his side will match them this week and is confident the club can claim their sixth reserves flag in eight years.
"We've had a really good last couple of weeks," Barry said.
"Coming into the finals we had one game in three weeks so we were a little bit under-prepared for the first final but I think we learned a lot of things out of that game and our last two weeks since then have been probably our best for the year.
"We made a few adjustments positionally and threw a couple of magnets around but the biggest thing was just our discipline and attitude.
"I think we came in that week and we were a little bit unsure of ourselves and we nailed down the way we wanted to play our football because I think, for a reserves football side, we have a pretty distinct way of how we want to play our footy.
"When we stray away from that, we can struggle a little bit but when we stick to our guns, we are very hard to beat."
Due to the Saints' seniors being in the grand final, they will be strengthened for the reserves clash, with Barry saying the likes of Jed Steele, Nathan James and Tristan Collins will be leading the way.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
