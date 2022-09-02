Ambulance Tasmania announces new plan for triple-zero callers

Ambulance Tasmania has partnered with a specialist emergency doctor service in the hope it can reduce stress on paramedics and congestion in emergency departments.
The ambulance service will use telemedicine service My Emergency Doctor for secondary triage 000 calls, linking callers to a specialist emergency doctor if it is deemed that direct emergency or hospital care is not warranted.
Ambulance Tasmania operations director Jordan Emery on Friday said the service would help alleviate pressure on hospital emergency departments.
"This service means that we're able to direct certain patients who might not require an emergency ambulance to a medical doctor, an emergency specialist, who will be able to assist them," he said.
"A significant number of calls that come through to Ambulance Tasmania from people who might not have a life-threatening emergency, but I think it's important to understand too that the health care complaints are not necessarily trivial.
"These are people who have complex health care needs and often have difficulty navigating the health care system."
Mr Emery said the state's ambulance system had been under significant pressure over many years, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're starting to see that ease off ... but paramedics are tired and they work incredibly hard," he said.
Ambulance Tasmania and the Health and Community Services Union are currently involved in negotiations for the next Enterprise Bargaining Agreement for paramedics.
Mr Emery said they would next meet with the union in seven days.
"There's been a number of submissions put forward by HACSU that we think are very reasonable and we are eager to adopt those things as part of the new Enterprise Bargaining Agreement," he said.
"There are other matters that we continue to work through - some of those are legislative changes that they're proposing, which of course fall outside of the bargaining process."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
