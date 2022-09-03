Tegan Hawes, a Launecston mother of twin boys, decided to share her journey with IVF in 2018. Little did she know the decision to share her personal life on social media would result in a mass social media following.
Speaking to The Examiner, Ms Hawes described her experience with IVF and revealed why she wanted to share her journey on Instagram.
After struggling to conceive for 11 years, she said she wanted to document her journey on Instagram as it was easier to let family and friends keep up to date with her life.
"In late 2019 the boys were born at 31 weeks down in Hobart. At 29 weeks when I was flown down to Hobart, I started sharing on Instagram to keep my family and friends updated, which was easier than texting everybody," she said.
"It was probably about that time that we started getting followers that were not just our family and friends.
"It was never something I intended to do, it just kind of happened."
Ms Hawes described her first viral moment which saw her followers increase by over 10,000.
"I remember it was my birthday last year that I hit 10,000 followers and I was just shocked. It's been pretty incredible really.
"We had a video where Daniel was holding both the boys and Leo smiles so that was when he was about 32 weeks. That was a big thing and that's definitely where our following came from.
"Our following has grown from there because we are relatable, and we don't have that lavish lifestyle. We are just a normal family."
Ms Hawes currently has just over 17,000 followers on Instagram and although she enjoys sharing her life on the social media platform, she said she also experiences online hate.
"There are a lot of negatives that come with sharing your life online, a lot of people's opinions and things like that.
"I've had people come into my DM's to tell me they don't agree with what I have shared. I keep having to remind myself that it is just my sort of corner of the internet and it's okay if people don't like it.
"At the end of the day I'm not going to censor myself or make myself smaller just so I fit into a box that makes someone else feel better."
Ms Hawes went on to say there were times she thought "Oh, I don't think I really want to do this".
"But then I'll get a message from a mum that says, 'I just had my twins at 32-weeks and I went on your page and I figured out what you did and it gives me so much hope'.
"That is 100 per cent the reason why we keep doing what we're doing."
Ms Hawes said her children were in great health and were some of the biggest kids at their daycare.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
