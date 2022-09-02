North Launceston product Jackson Callow has been delisted by the Hawthorn Football Club.
Joining the Hawks with pick 17 of last year's mid-season draft after being overlooked at the end of 2020, Callow played three games at the highest level.
Daniel Howe, Tom Phillips and Connor Downie also departed alongside him.
"Daniel, Tom, Connor and Jackson have all made a great contribution to Hawthorn and displayed excellent character throughout their time at the club," Hawthorn national recruiting and list manager Mark McKenzie said.
"While these list changes have to be made at the conclusion of the season, it's always a difficult time for everyone involved.
"We thank each of these players for everything they have given to the club and would like to wish them all the best for their future endeavours."
Tasmanian duo Patrick Walker and Matt McGuinness were also delisted by North Melbourne.
North Hobart's Walker was selected in the 2020 rookie draft and Lauderdale's McGuinness came via the next generation academy, with neither of them breaking into the senior side despite strong VFL seasons.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
