Westbury is right behind Meander Valley ahead of Saturday's NTFAW division one grand final at UTAS Stadium.
The Sunettes face South Launceston and it's the club's first NTFA grand final in either men's or women's football.
Advertisement
Coach Scott Bellinger has been thrilled to see local businesses decorated in his club's colours.
He said it was refreshing to see that community spirit on display.
"Without their support, these remote football communities, they just don't survive," he said.
"I don't think there's a business I've walked into in Westbury that hasn't got the balloons, the banners and the 'Go Sunettes' written all over their glass."
READ MORE:
The Sunettes invited the community to their final training session on Thursday night which added to the buzz.
"We had sponsors, we had local business owners, local members of the community, everybody was out in force," Bellinger said.
"There were huge numbers there to support the girls in their last training session which was just absolutely fantastic.
"It's really good to see a little community like Westbury bubbling over with excitement because their local football team has made the grand final."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.