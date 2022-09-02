NTFAW division one: Coaches comments ahead of grand final

Often great subplots emerge from grand final week and that's been the case in the build up to Saturday's NTFAW division one grand final.
South Launceston playing-coach Kate Child said sisters Aprille and Paige Crooks got a pleasant surprise this week at Wednesday night's players' tea.
Their dad Dean has made the trip down from Queensland to see them play in the decider.
Meanwhile, Meander Valley mentor Scott Bellinger took his team on a tour of UTAS Stadium on Wednesday night to help them prepare.
He noted he had many players who had never been to the venue.
"We went up to the third level and looked through the glass from one of the corporate boxes out over the ground," he said.
"We also had a look through the changerooms to allow the girls to understand this weekend is the big dance."
Child said her group was pumped to play on the hallowed turf.
"I think it'll suit us a bit too because we have a lot of leg-speed," she said.
"We'll get the girls to run and carry the ball. We're really looking forward to it. It's a big stage for a lot of the girls that haven't played there before."
She elaborated further on how the Bulldogs would approach the contest.
"We're going to play our own game which is fast and skillful," she said.
"We've really come together this past week and have been trying to fine-tune everything."
South Launceston have one change while the Sunettes will go in with the same line-up as their 16-point preliminary final victory against George Town.
Defender Nicholla Clarke is back while Courtney Saunders is out with a broken wrist.
"She's very smart around the football," Child said of Clarke.
While the Sunettes are playing in their first grand final, the Bulldogs have a host of premiership players.
"I think we've got 10 from the original team still playing from the 2019 grand final," Child said.
"And then we've got a few first-timers this year."
The Bulldogs mentor has encouraged her group to embrace the occasion.
"It's all about enjoying it and working hard for that hour," she said.
Bellinger said his side had great respect for South Launceston and would strive to play a high-pressure game.
"Each time we've played them, the deficit has decreased and our ability to put pressure on them has increased," he said.
It's Meander Valley's first NTFA grand final in either men's or women's football.
"From our president, to our committee, sponsors and volunteers, it's been acknowledged what a fantastic achievement it is," Bellinger said.
The undefeated Bulldogs beat Meander Valley by eight points in the qualifying final a fortnight ago.
South Launceston won by 17 points when they met in round 18.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
