Coroner finds 200-kilogram fuel tank likely cause of death

The state's coroner has handed down the findings of an investigation into the death of a North-West electrician who survived a highway car crash in 2019 only to be killed in another one moments later
Scott Roderick Glanville had left his home in Legana early on June 25 to attend work in Devonport via the Frankford Highway.
His van hit black ice between Saxon's Creek and Dalgarth Road on the journey, which caused it to roll off the road.
He called his boss to notify him of the accident, reporting that he was a bit battered and bruised, but otherwise okay.
Mr Glanville was waiting on the side of the highway for collection as a Mazda flat tray with two occupants ute approached, carrying a 200-litre fuel tank.
As the ute neared the rolled-over van, it too slid off the road due to its icy condition and flipped up onto its nose.
A witness at the scene who assisted the two men get out of the ute noticed Mr Glanville curled up with his head near the under carriage of his van.
Paramedics arrived soon after and were unable to revive him.
An autopsy revealed Mr Glanville had sustained significant blunt trauma to the head, which included severe internal bleeding around the brain, and his chest.
Coroner Simon Cooper said the fuel tank on the tray of the ute was secured by a ratchet strap prior to the crash and would have weighed more than 200 kilograms.
He said it was more likely the fuel tank had struck and killed Mr Glanville, rather than the ute itself.
Mr Cooper said the driver of the ute was 18 years old at the time, and while his age may have indicated a level of driving inexperience, there was no evidence to suggest his inexperience contributed to the crash.
"I note Mr Glanville was a very experienced driver, who had participated recreationally in rally driving, however, both hit the same patch of black ice with the same result," he said.
Mr Cooper said the circumstances of Mr Glanville's death did not require him to make any recommendations.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
