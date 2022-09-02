Tasmania's state squads have been revealed as the state gets set to take on the best young talent in Australia at the national youth championships.
There is plenty of Northern Tasmanian talent featured with players from Launceston United, Launceston City and Riverside Olympic all making the cut.
Tasmania is set to send four squads to Coffs Harbour for the tournament with girls' under-14s and 16s' playing from September 19-23 while the boys' under-14s and under-16s are September 26-30.
Launceston United co-coach Frank Compton praised the club's three women for making the under-16 girls' squad.
"Female football in Northern Tasmania has so much potential and with a women's World Cup on the horizon, there's no better time to come and be part of female soccer," he said on the club's social media.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
