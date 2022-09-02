Old Scotch mentor Deb Reynolds says her group has enjoyed the lead-up to their preliminary final against Old Launcestonians at George Town on Saturday.
"It's been a really exciting time around the club with the men making the division one grand final and having both teams in the finals," she said.
"We all know this time of the year everyone has a little bit of extra step because of the excitement level so training has been upbeat.
"We've had good numbers on the track which has been building over a number of weeks now. We're just an excited club ready to take on OLs and then head off to watch our men in the grand final."
But the Thistles will be without star player Jemma Blair who has gone travelling.
"It's something that was pre-organised," Reynolds said.
"She's a player with lots of experience you'd prefer to have in your team.
"But part of experiencing life as a young woman is going off and having different adventures and I think Jemma owes that to herself in many respects. She'll come back better for it in many ways. She will take on lots of different responsibilities next year. So she's using her time wisely."
Blair, who captained the Tasmania Devils' NAB League Girls' side this year, was named the Thistles' best in their semi-final win against Bridgenorth.
Reynolds otherwise expects a hard-fought contest with OLs.
"They've been one of the two clubs everybody strives to be like in the competition," she said.
"We go in well prepared and excited.
"We're ready for a strong contest. We don't expect anything less than a four-quarter effort from both teams."
OLs playing-coach Abbey Green says her group is keen to bounce back with a high-energy performance after falling to Launceston by 19 points in last weekend's semi-final.
"They came out and were stronger than us," Green said.
"They were a lot more attacking around the contest. It was a wake up call for us and it goes to show that no game is easy. And if you're not at your best on the day, then it's obviously going to go to the other team.
"But it's been good for us in terms of readjusting our team structure and focusing on getting around each other. Their energy was up and about and we lacked that a bit.
"We've made it a massive focus this week to bring the energy and hype and get around each other."
Forward Alissia Pearson comes in for the Blues.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
