Invermay man charged with 22 counts of burglary

A man who allegedly committed a number of burglaries over the past six weeks between Devonport and Launceston has been charged by Tasmanian Police.
A joint investigation by Devonport and the Northern Criminal Investigation Branches resulted in detectives charging a 37-year-old Inverymay man.
The man has been charged with 22 counts of burglary, six counts of stealing and one count of unlawfully setting fire to a property.
He was bailed and is set to appear at the Launceston Magistrates Court on October 5, 2022.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
