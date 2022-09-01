An elderly man involved in a single-vehicle crash near the Launceston Airport is currently in a serious but stable condition.
Advertisement
Police and emergency services attended a serious vehicle crash at the Breadalbane roundabout this morning which is said to have occurred at about 4.30am.
An 81-year-old man driving a silver Toyota Hilux sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the Launceston General Hospital.
According to a police statement, the man is listed as being in a serious but stable condition.
Police are still currently at the scene and have reported significant traffic delays in both directions.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and if travelling to the Launceston Airport allow additional travel time or find an alternate route if possible.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.