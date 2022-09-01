The Examiner
Elderly man in serious condition after single vehicle crash

By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated September 1 2022 - 9:42pm, first published 9:26pm
Tasmanian Police badge

An elderly man involved in a single-vehicle crash near the Launceston Airport is currently in a serious but stable condition.

