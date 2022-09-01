Strong and sincere start to jobs summit

It was apparent, even before the summit began, consensus was alive and well. Wednesday's national cabinet meeting reached agreement - against the odds - to reduce the isolation period for workers exposed to COVID from seven days to five in order to reduce pandemic related absenteeism. National cabinet also nutted out the bones of a $1.1 billion joint Commonwealth, state and territory program to create an additional 180,000 fee-free TAFE places for 2023. While the full benefits of this will take a few years to flow through it is a start to addressing the national skills shortage.