A popular Northern Tasmanian Lodge in Hadspen has been closed after being reportedly sold.
In a message posted to social media, Entally Lodge announced that they would be permanently closing as a result of the lodge being sold.
"We are saddened to announce that Entally Lodge is permanently closed," it read.
"Thank you to all our patrons, who have supported us since opening in 2015. Your support in our restaurant, bar, accommodation, and events has been incredible, but now it is time for the Lodge to have a new life.
Entally Lodge Manager Shane Smith said he moved to the region three years ago and has loved every minute of it.
"It's a bittersweet moment for me, but that's part of how things are at the moment.
"Things change and you've got to be flexible and just move with it.
"People have loved the place," he said.
Quamby Estate owner and co-founder of Virgin Australia Rob Sherrard was announced as the new leaseholder of Hadspen's Entally Estate in 2015.
His tenure as owner ushered in a broad revitalisation effort at the estate, which included the refurbishment and re-branding of the former Rutherglen Village site.
In 2013, Mr Sherrard said he wished to restore the holiday village to its former glory.
It should be noted, The Entally Estate Historic Site is still operational and will be unaffected by the closure of Entally Lodge.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
