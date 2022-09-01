Tasmanian harness racing has lost a successful participant and one of its staunchest supporters with the death of Rod Plunkett after a long battle with cancer.
Plunkett died on Saturday aged 66.
Advertisement
His funeral will be on Monday starting at 2.30pm at Franklin Grove in Hobart Rd Youngtown.
It will be live-streamed at www.finneyfunerals.com.au/funerals.
Plunkett was involved in harness racing as a driver, trainer and owner.
He part-owned and trained Digger Neptune who won the 1988 Tasmanian Derby driven by his late brother Leigh.
Plunkett later raced Digger Neptune in Victoria where he won a Geelong Cup for legendary driver Vin Knight.
2003 Granny Smith Stakes winner Milady Meg was another smart horse trained by Plunkett.
His last winner as a trainer was Mi Ju Dan, which he also part-owned, at Carrick in December 2018.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.