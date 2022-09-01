The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Harness identity Rod Plunkett dies after long battle with cancer

GM
By Greg Mansfield
Updated September 1 2022 - 8:35am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mi Ju Dan, the last winner prepared by Rod Plunkett, before a race at Devonport.

Tasmanian harness racing has lost a successful participant and one of its staunchest supporters with the death of Rod Plunkett after a long battle with cancer.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.