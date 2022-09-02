When Youngtown man Daniel Hartley received his leukaemia diagnosis, the active and social 27-year-old suddenly felt isolated.
"All of a sudden you're in a hospital bed, and you're just spending most of your day by yourself," he said. "There were days where it was just that emotional, you just felt kind of broken almost, because you were just alone, and there was no one there to help take the load off."
It was also challenging for friends and family.
"The immediate carers and family members and friends that are going through that journey and fight with you, they experience as much as emotion, if not more, because they feel helpless, because there's nothing they can do to actually take it away or make anything better," he said.
On Thursday, the first day of Blood Cancer Month, The Leukaemia Foundation launched a dedicated support line to help regional Australians affected by blood cancer. It aims to support people through the emotional, physical or psychological challenges.
Mr Hartley, now 31 and cancer free, commended the Foundation, saying the extra support would make all the difference to people.
"Having something like this initiative, where you'll be able to call up and actually talk to someone who knows what you're experiencing and can give you advice and point you in the right direction ... would have been very helpful," he said.
Data shows blood cancer diagnoses in Australia have increased by 43 per cent in 10 years. Chief executive Chris Tanti said they were predicted to double by 2035, but there was no clear evidence indicating why.
He expected a further uptick due to COVID-19 and people delaying GP visits, or mistaking symptoms as COVID or flu. Symptoms include recurrent infection, increased fatigue, night sweats, bone pain, unexplained weight loss, and bruising or enlarged lymph nodes. There are no screening tests.
"Once you have the symptoms and you get diagnosed, you've got it," he said.
People in regional and remote areas make up four in 10 diagnoses, which Mr Tanti attributed to limited primary and allied healthcare.
"They do get treatment later, they do get diagnosed later and subsequently get treatment later, and that does absolutely affect their survival rates," he said.
Mr Tanti said the line would help people experiencing symptoms reach out early, support people through treatment, advocate for those struggling to access care, and connect people on the same journey.
