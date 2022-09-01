Council should lead 're-wilding' effort

The more I look around me and the more I have become aware that we modify nature to suit us.
We are obsessed with smooth manicured lawns, and don't hesitate to cut down beautiful established trees on a golf course to build houses for profit. We need to learn to re-wild our green spaces.
Advertisement
Councils could lead the way by planting for nature, by cutting verges annually like meadows, and by not spraying. We could end up with beautiful wildflower havens (driver visibility considered, of course).
In our gardens, we could control our obsession with mowing, and create flowering lawns. We could use our garden waste as valuable habitats by creating brash piles (rough piles of cut branches, woody plant stems and cut vegetation), or stone piles. We need to encourage biodiversity and stop destroying our planet, and stop burning our home.
I had a bad fall three weeks ago and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
I was given x-rays and scans and stitches in my face. I would personally like to thank the paramedics and hospital staff for the care I was given.
The staff are overworked but they continue their hard work so professionally. We are so lucky to have such a good Emergency Department.
I have waited three weeks for Category 1 [surgery], booked for this week, hopefully it doesn't get delayed, but I have also been waiting 18 months for Category 3 knee reconstruction - hopefully that happens soon. I don't blame the staff, they do a marvellous job, but the government needs to sort out the health system here in Tasmania and the mainland.
Both state and federal government needs to act together and get on with running the country, instead of wasting time heading up inquiries into stupid past government mistakes.
A lot of people are living stressful lives or are in pain, they just want to be able to get on with living to a certain standard with a bit of hope for the future. Politicians, for goodness sake, wake up, stop the point scoring of one another and get on with running the country.
Australia missed the opportunity to make gas producers sell a percentage of our gas into Australia for use by Australians.
We should consider requiring a percentage of our rare earth and other minerals required in the new age industries to be used in Australia.
Maybe then we could see some of our low-tax-paying, richest people investing in manufacturing in Australia here instead of overseas.
Brian Wightman (Relevance lost: the church's plight, Sunday Examiner, Aug 28), despite his journalistic experience, falls for the trap of expecting humans to be perfect because they profess a faith in Christ.
His article uses statistics quite validly to support the thesis that the church is losing followers. His supportive arguments are cherry picked and do not align with his contention that "a stronger church should not compromise on its theology".
The church is losing its relevance because the theology is not changing, and humans are being lured into the sin that comes from moving away from God and his teaching as expressed in the Bible.
This is occurring because the post-modern society does not seek to embark on a faith journey and is consequently unmoved to change its behaviour.
A theology based on love and forgiveness is relevant throughout time. Thus is the nature of God, his Son and The Holy Spirit.
Some contemporary church groups, in trying to regain relevance, are working against God's big picture theology as expressed in the Bible.
Advertisement
The essence of the church is still a message of love and caring, despite the cautions and messages consistently shown to those who listen to weekly sermons delivered to the faithful.
Highlighting the extremes can be akin to "throwing the baby out with the bath water" and over emphasises the negative. Humans err in all areas of society.
The Church gives hope and support to many people. To conclude the Church is losing its relevance dates to the Garden of Eden message. Humans seek autonomy.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.