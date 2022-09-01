Relaxed COVID-19 restrictions: 'tread with caution' urged

Views are mixed within the health sector as to whether Tasmania can cope with relaxed COVID-19 measures.
Following Wednesday's national cabinet meeting, attended by Tasmanian premier and health minister Jeremy Rockliff, the COVID isolation period will drop to five days.
Advertisement
Masks on domestic flights will also be scrapped.
People with symptoms will continue isolating for seven days, as will people working in high-risk settings, including disability and aged care.
Australian Medical Association Tasmania president Dr John Saul was concerned by the reduced isolation period, and said we "must tread with caution".
"It's a bit like taking your foot off the brake on a dangerous road, it's a bit like speeding up with a bit of ice around ... if we do get a blowout in COVID as a result of this, we will just put more pressure back on our systems," he said.
Dr Saul wanted to see the data indicating it was safe to stop wearing masks on planes, concerned it would contribute to further cases, and exacerbate long emergency department wait times and bed block.
He urged the community to apply common sense, and stay home if they were showing symptoms after five days.
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Tasmanian secretary Emily Shepherd said the measures came as a surprise, and hoped they didn't result in an uptick of cases.
"We know already with restrictions in place, with isolation up to seven days, with masks on aeroplanes, we've seen significant impacts on the health workforce, in terms of cases and then obviously, staffing levels across the health service," she said.
"So it is a concern that if we see increased cases as a result of removing and downgrading some of those restrictions, then we will see further impacts on workforce and staffing."
Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Tasmania chair Dr Tim Jackson supported the changed isolation period, but said it would need to be reconsidered if cases went up or there was a change in variant.
"They're probably appropriate at this time, particularly in Tassie, where we've got such good immunisation rates," he said.
In a statement, Mr Rockliff said the COVID-19 wave had trended down in recent weeks.
"This is a proportionate response that reflects Tasmania's position as we emerge from the current wave," he said.
"While we transition to living with COVID-19, it is important that we do not become complacent."
Advertisement
The new rules come into effect September 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.