Increasing reports of sexual assaults have been a big factor behind a significant rise in serious crime statistics in Tasmania.
Tasmania Police recorded 777 reports of serious crimes in the 11 months to May, up from 644 in the corresponding period a year earlier.
Serious crime increased in nine of the 13 police divisions, including in bigger population centres Devonport, Burnie, Launceston, Bridgewater, Kingston and Hobart.
"A major driver for the increase in serious crime in 2021-22 has been the rise in reported sexual assault-type offences," Acting Assistant Commissioner Stuart Wilkinson said.
"This increase has occurred in an environment where sexual assault has had significant coverage in the national media, with victim-survivors being encouraged and supported in coming forward and reporting these crimes to police and support organisations.
"Tasmania Police encourages victim-survivors of sexual assault to contact Tasmania Police to report the assault or to receive support services."
He said Tasmania was a very safe place to live, but, as with every community, there was a minority of people who did the wrong thing.
"Importantly, the rate of total offences in Tasmania has decreased significantly over longer time periods," he said.
"The crime rate 20 years ago, in 2002-03, was 48,223 total offences, which demonstrates a 50 per cent decrease."
He said crime rates fluctuated from year to year, so comparing crime data over a short period, such as to the previous year, might give a distorted impression and not represent long-term trends.
"Crime rates fluctuate due to various factors, which may include criminal group trends and the activities of a small number of recidivist offenders," Acting Assistant Commissioner Wilkinson said.
"This includes the establishment of the Crime and Intelligence Command, increasing the number of Tasmania Police officers so that there are more officers on Tasmanian streets and a range of covert and overt operations."
The police definition of serious crime includes offences such as serious assault, sexual assault, robbery, murder-related offences, involving a minor in child exploitation, child prostitution, arson and incidents of other offences involving property valued at $50,000 or more.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
