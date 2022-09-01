A Tasmanian Police pilot recruitment course which allows trainee constables to complete their training in Launceston, will run again in 2023.
The pilot course, established a few months ago, allows police recruits to train closer to home.
Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Support, Adrian Bodnar, said the recruits would be posted in Launceston or across the Northwest once they finished their training.
"We wanted to shift the way we do our business because traditionally we've always trained our recruit constables in the southern part of the state and we realised there was probably a market there we were missing out on.
"The idea behind running the pilot program was to afford people in the community the opportunity to train and develop and learn their trade as a police officer.
"The key thing is if we didn't provide this opportunity, Tasmania Police in the community would have missed out on some really good candidates," he said.
Trainee Constable Rebecca Nielson said she has wanted to be a police officer since she was in high school.
"It's always been appealing to me, it's a job that is different every day. There's been equal opportunities with the people training down South and we get to have experiences where we're training and where we are going to be working as well," she said.
Trainee Constable Nathan Jones, an SES volunteer, said he has loved the atmosphere of the course.
"I just love the ability to go home in the night and spend it with my family," he said.
Police minister Felix Ellis said the program was an important initiative to help people from the north and northwest to become police officers without having to travel to Hobart.
"The 2022 Northern pilot course has been a great success. This will boost Tasmania Police numbers State-wide, and I encourage anyone who's ever considered becoming a police officer to take that first step and apply," he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
