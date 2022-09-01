The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Police recruitment pilot program to continue in 2023 in the north

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
September 1 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainee Constables Rebecca Nielson and Nathan Jones with Assistant Commissioner Adrian Bodnar and Minister for Police Felix Ellis watched by other fellow Police Officers. Picture by Paul Scambler.

A Tasmanian Police pilot recruitment course which allows trainee constables to complete their training in Launceston, will run again in 2023.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.