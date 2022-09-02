A Tasmanian is one of the leads in the latest offering from Opera Australia, which is currently touring the country.
The Barber of Seville will be performed in Launceston on September 10 at the Princess Theatre,
Michael Lampard, was born and raised in Hobart, and has been a lover of opera since he was a child and said he is thrilled to be back performing in his home state.
"I started my training when I was seven, a boy soprano," he said.
"I was singing in school choirs, and then doing solo work. During my teen years I was listening to a new opera every week.
"I've been working in Melbourne for ten years now. In this performance my main role is of the Doctor Bartolo."
Mr Lampard said that even those who don't know much about opera can still enjoy the show.
"The songs are all sung in Italian with English subtitles so everyone is always able to get what is going on," he said.
"No one should be worried about getting lost in that one. It's a fun opera with great tunes that people may know, as a lot of them have been used in advertising and films over the years."
The Barber of Seville describes itself as 'Rossini's most famous 'opera buffa' is a musical masterpiece with a storyline that would be equally at home in a Hollywood rom-com.'
It tells the story of Count Almaviva, who has fallen in love with Rosina, the ward of Dr Bartolo. It has been described as one of the great masterpieces of comedy within music and after 200 years remains a popular piece of opera.
"Opera can be quite a serious business. In this production there are laughs within the first 30 seconds, it's great when audiences realise they can laugh along and it's not something that you can't react to," Mr Lampard said.
"Unlike parts of Europe, opera is not a part of the everyday culture in Australia. It's great that we can open peoples eyes to the wonders of opera."
For tickets to The Barber of Seville visit the Theatre North website or head to the box office at the Princess Theatre.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
