The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston's oldest manufacturer Waverley Mills is embarking on a $16.5 million expansion plan

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
September 2 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LORD OF THE LOOMS: Waverley Mills executive director David Farley says recycled fabric is a growth market. Picture: Phil Biggs

Waverley Mill, Launceston's oldest industrial institution, is set for a $16.5 million expansion that will boost worker numbers five-fold by 2027, making it among the largest employers in the city, and set the company on a course to cash in on soaring demand for recycled fabrics.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.