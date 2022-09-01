The Examiner
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video

Friday Flashback: September 2, 2012 | Photo gallery

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
Updated September 2 2022 - 3:48am, first published September 1 2022 - 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This weeks Friday Flashback gallery from the archives of June 17, 2006 features:

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Scambler

Paul Scambler

photographer

Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.

More from Photos and Video
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.