This weeks Friday Flashback gallery from the archives of June 17, 2006 features:
ROSS MARATHON: winners John Claridge, of Launceston, and Amy Hinds, of Beauty Point.
SUPER TRAWLER FORUM: co-organiser Todd Lambert addresses the Campbell Town meeting
Big Red Walk, David Wightman with Tom and Liam and a giant kidney, Royal Park, Launceston
FATHER'S DAY FUN: Andrew and Amos Hurst of Trevallyn at Royal Park, Launceston:
TASSIE UTE GROUP: Jackie Woods, of Mole Creek, and Justyn Atkins, of Osmaston, with Tassie Ute Group members at Campbell Town.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
