The hype has been building around the South Launceston and Meander Valley NTFAW division one grand final and the players can't wait to take to the field on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.
It's Meander Valley's first NTFA grand final in either men's or women's football.
Sunettes captain Charlotte How, who plays in the midfield, said the group was looking forward to the challenge.
She spoke highly of the club's culture.
"Meander Valley is such a great place to be and we all feel pretty honoured to be part of the team," she said.
The skipper has been there since the women's team started in 2018.
"It's taken a long time to build to get to this spot," she said.
"But we've recruited some good players and we've now got a really solid group and started to gel really well together this year which has shown out on the field."
She explained how she first got involved.
"It was back when we were the Meander Valley Allies," she said.
"It was a mix of Prospect and Deloraine so I started back then. A few of my friends convinced me to play and I've stuck with the club since."
Bulldogs wing Grace Gillow, who joined the club this year, is pumped for her first decider.
The talented athlete has won netball premierships and would love to win a football one.
Family links drew her to the club.
"I come from a netball and athletics background and footy is super motivating and the girls are so supportive of each other," she said.
"I was watching my sister for a very long time and was umming and ahing about footy.
"And then I finally decided it was time to play and I got on the ground and loved it."
She became more comfortable as the season went on.
"I was nervous about playing my first season," she said.
"But to win every game and the girls being there to support me was great to have."
The 19-year-old had high praise for her coach Kate Child who has helped her develop as a player.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
