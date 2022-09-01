Rivalries don't come much better than the one between St Pats and Old Scotch.
And it's made for a great lead-up to NTFA division one grand final day.
Advertisement
The sides will meet at 2pm at UTAS Stadium on Saturday in what shapes up as a ripping encounter.
Both captains were happy to talk up the rivalry on Thursday.
"It's pretty significant, I'm an Old Collegian so I played a lot of school footy against Scotch as well," St Pats skipper Tom Hilder said.
"There's been many games we've played against each other that have come down to a couple of points.
"Hopefully on the weekend it's another close game for the spectators."
Old Scotch captain Jonty Swallow is just as keen to resume the battle.
"Absolutely, I didn't go to the school or anything," he said.
"But since I've been here, there's always been a massive rivalry between the clubs. But we can always have a beer after the game so that's the main thing."
It's a match which could go down to the wire given their recent duels.
After falling 21 points behind in their semi-final a fortnight ago, the Saints raced away to a 42-point win at the NTCA Ground.
But the Thistles were the only team to take down St Pats during the home and away season with a 14-point triumph in round nine.
The Saints got up by one point in round 18 in tough conditions at John Cunningham Oval.
Leading their teams to victory would be new territory for both captains.
Swallow has already enjoyed the ultimate success numerous times as a player.
"I rocked up at Scotch in 2013. In my first year, I won a reserves flag and then was lucky enough to play in three senior flags in a row," he said.
Advertisement
"I got lucky, I just rocked up because it was close to home.
"But then we had quite a slump and found ourselves out of finals for a few years. We've been slowly pegging our way back up and it's nice to be playing football in September again."
On the flipside, Hilder has played in three losing grand finals.
"I've been captain for six years and have been there since 2014," he said.
"I've played in three losing grand finals so this will be the fourth one so hopefully we can get over the line with this one.
"We've won a lot of reserve flags, which is a massive thing for our footy club. This is just that next level that we hope to rise to on Saturday."
Advertisement
What does he think it will take to turn around their fortunes?
"It's many different things. If you've got the right people at the right time, things can happen," he said.
"But it only takes one instance in the game to change everything.
"It's really a full four-quarter effort that wins a game of football."
Hilder has relished captaining the club.
"It's a massive leadership opportunity for me and I really enjoy the role," he said.
Advertisement
"There are a lot of young players coming through so it's great to show them how we as a football club hold ourselves and go out on the field every week."
The defender added St Pats had a lot of first-year and second-year players this season.
He said there had been a terrific buzz this week with the club's senior and reserves teams in grand finals.
The reserves take on Old Launcestonians.
Swallow, who took on the captaincy in 2018, noted it was the first time the Thistles had played in a grand final since 2016.
"We're up for the challenge and have been training well the past couple of weeks and obviously had a great win last Saturday and all the boys are keen to go," he said.
Advertisement
The Thistles are coming off a jaw-dropping three-point preliminary final victory against Lilydale at Invermay Park.
Swallow feels the hard-fought win gave his group confidence ahead of the big dance.
"It's massive," he said.
"I think we're going in with the underdog status. So that gave us massive confidence just being able to finish a game like that and win by three points."
The premiership-winning midfielder/forward has likewise enjoyed guiding his club's younger players.
"A few of the younger boys have asked what it's like and there's some people that haven't even played in a grand final before," he said.
Advertisement
"For me, it's another game with a bigger prize. So (my advice is) just have fun with it and see how we go."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.