The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Captains meet ahead of 2022 NTFA division one grand final

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
September 1 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Pats captain Tom Hilder and Old Scotch skipper Jonty Swallow with the premiership cup ahead of the NTFA division one decider on Saturday at UTAS Stadium. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

Rivalries don't come much better than the one between St Pats and Old Scotch.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.