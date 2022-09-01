Launceston believe they are in a better position than last year for Saturday's qualifying final against Kingborough at Windsor Park.
The Blues lost at the same stage in 2021, defeated by North Launceston, which coach Mitch Thorp believes happened due to a lapse in training.
"We're aware that we fell at this hurdle last year, we obviously got beaten in the first final, which is a great opportunity for growth for our group," he said.
"We had a strong season last season and there were some things in the build-up to that game that we've learned from and we'll try and implement differently this season.
"We are typically a group that train nice and hard but last year we probably backed off a fraction in fear of injury or total load.
"We've probably gone the opposite this year and gone pretty hard over this period and you can do that when you've got a bit of depth on your list.
"We've had some strong match simulation, which I think if you reflect from 12 months ago, we probably didn't go as hard as we need to and we probably weren't as sharp as we could have been in that final."
Aside from having a grand final spot on the line, Launceston will also celebrate the 100th games of two of their favourite sons.
Jake Hinds and Ryan Tyrrell, who coincidentally debuted together in 2015 and have both spent some time plying their trade in Queensland, will reach the milestone for the senior side on Saturday.
"Both have had leadership roles within the football club as vice-captains at different periods," Thorp said.
"To play the 100th together, both boys from down the river, both part of the rat pack within the playing group, both scallywags that definitely balance out the seriousness of our training standards and what we expect week-to-week.
"They are really popular teammates and for them to play their 100th together is unique but I think they'll both enjoy.
"We're looking forward to a lot of footy to come out of those boys, they're both in their early 20s so to get to this point in their early 20s is a testament to their talent and their commitment to the club over a number of years."
Both sides have made two changes for the finals match-up, with Launceston welcoming back Michael Musicka and Jackson Thurlow at the expense of Sam Foley and Thomas Beaumont, while Kieran Lovell and Sam Duigan come in for Will Clifford and Jackson Keogh.
The Blues have had the upper hand in their clashes this year, winning by 33 points at Twin Ovals before 82 and 78-point wins at Windsor Park.
However, Thorp's respect for the opposition is clear.
"Both teams know each other quite well ... it shapes up to be a really sexy game of TSL footy," he said.
"They've got some stars in front of the ball that can take contested marks and kick bags of goals, they've got midfielders that can get 40 disposals and they've got some really developing key defenders that made the team of the year.
"We're aware that we face a side that's got a lot of upside within their game and a lot of upside within quarter-to-quarter [football].
"They've some powerful guys that are still young and if they get some momentum and some confidence, can be hard to stop.
"We are very focused on the weekend and are not looking any further than that."
The Tigers' strength this season has been their contested football, with coach Trent Baumeler obviously looking to utilise that this weekend.
While the matches have not been pretty for them at Launceston's home ground, Baumeler said the previous margins and results at Windsor Park haven't been on his team's agenda in the past few weeks.
"It's not something that we talk about, it's a new opportunity and finals is a different sort of game, it's a different style of game as well," he said.
"We've really looked strongly, just at some areas of the ground where we can play better.
"We've turned the ball over a lot in the two games up there and Launceston are the best team in the competition that scores off turnover.
"It's a skinnier ground but it's a longer ground, so it's a different ground to play on and we've gone to work on that and we feel that if we can get those things in place and settle into the game nice and early, it will give ourselves a really good chance."
Baumeler was also more than happy to wear the underdog tag heading into the biggest clash of the his club's TSL career.
"We've had a really relaxed mindset over the last two weeks leading into it," he said.
"It's funny because you're going into a final with a chance to go into a grand final but it feels like there's no pressure on us.
"Launnie's got a great record, they've only lost the one game so if I asked all of you guys to tip the game, I know who you'd tip and if I asked you to tip a margin, I reckon I'd be pretty confident that I'd guess where that's around as well.
"I think that's a really good environment for our players and they'll embrace that relaxed environment."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
