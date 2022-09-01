Launceston's housing slide gathers pace

Launceston's housing market downturn appears to be gathering pace, with median values in Launceston and the Northeast falling by 1.9 per cent in August, according to the results of a monthly study released on Thursday by research company Corelogic.
The median value of houses in the Launceston region fell to $571,000, from $582,000 at the end of July, and real estate agents were saying there has been a noticeable fall in sales volumes recently as buyers adopt a more cautious outlook.
In the Northwest and West, house values declined by 0.8 per cent during the month, the data showed.
The survey results continue a trend of falling property values in the North of the state, triggered after the Reserve Bank began raising interest rates near the start of the year in order to combat inflation.
Economic experts expect the central bank to continue raising rates during the next few months, including at its meeting schedules for next Tuesday.
Phillip Bushby, director of Launceston estate agent The Agency-Bushby, said he has noticed a roughly 50 per cent drop in sales volumes recently.
"We are not getting the multiple offers on properties that we got in the past, but there's still interest in property ... there may be more negotiation with property, but I don't think we are going to see a dramatic fall in values," he said.
Nationally, house prices fell by 1.6 per cent, with the biggest falls in Sydney (-2.6 per cent).
CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy said the figures showed Launceston's downturn is gathering pace.
She also said the increase in the number of property listings during winter, to 14.7 per cent above the levels of this time last year, might put additional pressure on values.
"If this excess supply isn't met by an equivalent rise in demand, we could listing levels accumulate, which would increase competition between vendors and could add additional downwards pressure on values," she said.
Tim Lawless, research director at Corelogic, said the downturn will likely continue for the remainder of the year, and possibly into 2023.
"It's hard to see housing prices stabilising until interest rates find a ceiling and consumer sentiment starts to improve," he said.
"From current levels, interest rates are likely to increase by at least another 0.75 per cent, and there is a good chance advertised stock levels will accumulate through the spring selling season, providing more choice for buyers," he said.
