'Clearly I am an idiot' drunk driver tells police

A Launceston man recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.258 after crashing his Holden Commodore utility into the back of a car in East Launceston.
Dominic John Porter of East Launceston pleaded guilty to a count of drive under the influence of intoxicating liquor and exceeding 0.05.
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate said police were called to a crash in Lyttleton street at 10.45pm on June 4, 2022 and found an intoxicated man sitting on the footpath.
He told police he had been drinking at the Gunners Arms hotel and had two consumed two pints between 7.30 and 9.30pm.
Asked why he had driven he said: "clearly I am an idiot". He received a two year road safety disqualification notice on the spot.
Mr Porter's defence counsel Emily Hindle said he suffered from alcoholism.
"He regrets his actions and concedes he made a big mistake," she said.
The court heard that it was his third offence in ten years.
Magistrate Sharon Cure fined him $1900 and disqualified him from driving for two years and three months from June 4, 2022.
A $700 compensation order was made in favour of the owner of the car he ran into.
