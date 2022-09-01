The Examiner
Dominic John Porter had a blood alcohol reading of 0.258.

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
September 1 2022
'Clearly I am an idiot' drunk driver tells police

A Launceston man recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.258 after crashing his Holden Commodore utility into the back of a car in East Launceston.

