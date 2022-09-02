For the last nine and a half years, Erin Axton has worked at the Early Learning and Child Care Centre at Beaconsfield.
For Ms Axton, it's been a rewarding career full of highs and lows that has seen her move into senior roles and shape the outcomes of Tasmania's future generations.
Advertisement
But despite spending nearly a decade working in an environment she loves, Ms Axton has decided to leave.
"For probably the last six months I've been trying to think of a way to stay in this area [of work]," she said.
"But with prices of petrol rising, the cost of everything going up, I just realised that I can go and work elsewhere."
It's a familiar story within the Early Childhood Education and Care sector, which has been struggling to retain staff over long-running issues around pay, which can be as low as $23 an hour for fully-trained staff.
The industry has come under criticism from unions and workers, who say the pay isn't enough to keep staff in a sector that has continued to work through the pandemic with little respite or support.
"I'm disappointed. I knew about the statistics, there's always been a high turnover in early childhood education, but it has been particularly bad in the last couple of years," Ms Axton said.
"I was hoping to avoid being one of those people, but I kind of just gave in in the end".
She said the motivation among workers across the sector was at an all-time low.
"There's a lot of talk, people have dabbled with the idea of moving to different areas, looking at other jobs. It's across the board - people aren't really happy".
St Mary's based ECEC worker Tameika Gillies said the low-pay within the industry was the hardest part of the job.
Ms Gillies said during her seven-year stint with St Marys Child Care Centre she had worked while putting herself through a three-year degree, and raising three children.
Between the long hours and low pay, she said trying to find time off work had become increasingly difficult.
"Not being able to have a day off to go to an appointment with my children was the worst feeling".
She said the community's perception of the role as nothing more than a "babysitter" was part of the problem.
"We're not saying that we're money hungry - it's not that at all - it's just what we're expected to do," she said.
"So you're putting 110 per cent into your job raising other people's children. But I do think everyone is underpaid."
Advertisement
READ MORE: Survey says George Town residents want help
I was hoping to avoid being one of those people, but I kind of just gave in in the end.- Erin Axton, Early Childhood Educator
As the Jobs and Skills Summit begins this week, wage growth is in the spotlight.
But Ms Axton said the issue of low-pay that is rife within the sector has been an issue for at least half a decade.
"Those Big Steps campaigns really ramped up around then," she said.
"And then we thought at that time that if the Labor government had been voted in, we would have been given a pay rise in this area".
Advertisement
The sector has instead seen an outflow of skilled workers with Certificates, Diplomas and Bachelors degrees, with United Workers Union early childhood director Helen Gibbons labelling the shortage a "crisis".
Thrive Group director of business and financial services Ed Beswick said he had seen "an unprecedented shortage of ECEC educators throughout the state".
Mr Beswick said the early learning service group had seen the amount of ECEC workers coming through the TAFE system being outpaced by staff leaving for better pay in the education sector.
But he said it was regional and remote areas in the state that were facing the most challenges with staff shortages.
"This has a flow on effect on the capacity of our services - in most instances we are constrained by staffing numbers [and] qualifications rather than licensing or physical capacity," Mr Beswick said.
He said locating suitable spaces for early learning environments in regional settings was difficult, with time consuming "red tape and quite a few barriers" to navigate at local and state government levels.
Advertisement
Although the bulk of responsibility to address wage growth in the sector lies with the federal government, Mr Beswick said he would also like to see state-based solutions.
"We have a strong relationship with all of the communities in which we operate but we'd love to work more closely with the state government, especially policymakers to help them to deeply understand some of the issues we face in remote and regional communities around the state."
Although Ms Axton will remain in childcare, she will now move to a government position with better pay and work hours.
The move remains a bittersweet decision.
"I wish that something had changed, that somehow we got some more government funding or that something would happen to make the conditions better," she said.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.