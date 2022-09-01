A grand opportunity awaits Bracknell and Rocherlea as the two rivals prepare for a gruelling preliminary final encounter at Blue Gum Park.
The showcase of Saturday's premier division action will see the two sides reprise their roles from week one of finals in their fourth encounter of the season as they both battle for a spot in the grand final against Longford.
Advertisement
Rocherlea accounted for Bracknell for the first time this season a fortnight ago while the reigning premiers had the Tigers' measure twice in the regular season.
For both coaches, the preliminary final represents a different challenge.
"It's a different ball game every time you play I think when you get to finals," Rocherlea's Josh Ponting said.
"The deeper you get in, the more the games have at stake and we've just got to worry about trying to execute what we want this weekend."
Bracknell's Corry Goodluck added: "I think we love a challenge, it is a funny one but I think when the guys have a challenge they seem to go up a gear.
"We know that each week is do-or-die for us and there is no next week so we want to give it our all and play four quarters of footy which I think that's something the guys really embrace."
Experience could benefit both sides with plenty of players with history in finals.
"I reckon the boys that have got that experience on both sides, if they can stand up on the weekend, that'll have a huge say in which way the game goes," Ponting said.
Rocherlea would want to avoid a slow start against the Redlegs given it cost them against Longford. The Tigers out-scored the minor premiers 43 points to 21 in the second half but a sluggish first-half which yielded only 20 points to 59 sealed their fate.
In Rocherlea's favour is they kept Bracknell to their fifth-lowest score of the season (63 points) in their first finals encounter. It was a five-goal reduction from their round 16 encounter and pivotal to the end result.
However, Bracknell did kick themselves out of that game with eight goals and 15 behinds which followed on from 8.12 against Scottsdale. They seemed to cultivate better scoring shots which were closer to goal in their semi-final win against South Launceston.
With Matthew Dennis playing a majority of time in the ruck, Glenn Dawson (five goals) and Goodluck (five goals) found more space while Jacob Huett's forward role - similar to last year's finals series - provided a hard-working target.
Both coaches believe the midfield battle will be pivotal to gaining the last grand final spot.
"It's going to be won or lost in the middle, Jack Dyer has been unbelievable, he's had a great year for us ... but also the other midfielders who go through there like Sean McCossen, [Sam] Borlini and Shaun James," Goodluck said.
Advertisement
"I know if our midfielders are on-song we'll be up and about bit if we start slow, it's a long day especially against Rocherlea so we need to start well."
Ponting added: "I think it's about the contested footy, both teams are really good contested teams so it is mainly going to come down to the contest.
"It's about making sure you are coming out on top in the contested footy and that'll have a big say in who wins."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.