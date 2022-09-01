The Examiner
Bracknell, Rocherlea meet in NTFA premier division's preliminary final

Adam Daunt
Updated September 1 2022 - 4:08am, first published 4:05am
Jordan Cousens shapes as an important player in Rocherlea's bid for a place in the premier division grand final. Picture by Craig George

A grand opportunity awaits Bracknell and Rocherlea as the two rivals prepare for a gruelling preliminary final encounter at Blue Gum Park.

