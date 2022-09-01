Woman took on police after getting drunk

A Legana woman who abused, slapped and resisted police escaped conviction when she appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Jodie Ann Clayton, 31, pleaded guilty to assault a police officer, resist a police officer and use abusive language to a police officer at 1.10am on February 13.
Advertisement
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate said Ms Clayton had exited the Commercial Hotel and was walking along Cimitiere St towards police officers.
"As she approached she called them a bunch of f---ing dogs," Ms Wodgate said.
"When she drew parallel she slapped an officer with her right hand.
Ms Clayton thrashed wildly and kicked her legs as police tried to arrest her and refused to bring her hands behind her back.
"She continued to abuse the officers saying f---ing c---s and f--ing dogs," Ms Woodgate said.
She was detained for nearly nine hours while she sobered up.
READ MORE: Survey says George Town residents want help
Defence counsel Beri Kurdistan said Ms Clayton, a chef, was remorseful about her conduct and had decided to give up alcohol.
She said her behaviour was the result of a trauma in 2001 and a feeling that police did not do enough to help her.
Ms Kurdistan said Ms Clayton's behaviour was out of character and asked magistrate Sharon Cure to proceed without conviction because of possible effect of a conviction on her prospects.
Ms Cure fined Ms Clayton $1000 but did not record a conviction.
Ms Cure said police were merely doing their job.
'The fine should be enough to remind you not to go out and get drunk and take the police on," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.