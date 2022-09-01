St Patrick's College's annual Lap It Up fundraiser begins today in which Year 12 students will participate in a 24-hour triathlon to raise funds for various charities.
Advertisement
In its 14th year, Lap It Up continues the tradition of Year 12 students raising money for the Edmund Rice Foundation Australia and five house charities.
St Patrick's Year 12 student Sophie Roberts said the event brought a sense of community back into their year.
"As a Grade 12 cohort it's one of the last things we get to do together so it's a great experience."
The event involves students seeking sponsorships to complete a leg of the triathlon by swimming, running or cycling.
Each 24-hour time slot is covered by a minimum of two students completing each of the three events.
Director of pastoral care Laine Cleaver said the younger students often feel inspired through the Year 12s actions.
"From Year seven to 11 students are witnessing the Year 12s do it each year and get really excited about their opportunity in Year 12 to participate in it."
A big part of the fundraiser are the 'everybody hours,' which involves students coming together and learning about the work performed by the charities in the community, and the impact these funds can have.
READ MORE: Survey says George Town residents want help
Year 12 student Emily Willis said they traditionally celebrate the end of the fundraiser.
"We have a big party in our last hour, everybody gets up and we have a bar-be-que."
Mr Cleaver said the fundraiser has already smashed its initial goal of $5000, exceeding $11,500 today.
"It's a huge event for our Year 12's, and it's great to see the community rally behind them."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.