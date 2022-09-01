Alpine Aviator was Bulent Muhcu's last winner before a three-month holiday and he's hoping the four-year-old will help him celebrate his return to racing at Spreyton on Sunday.
They team up again in the Class 3 Handicap over 1350m and Muhcu expects the Leanne Gaffney-trained gelding to be hard to beat if he can get him to settle.
"I watched his last run (when seventh to Alpine Blast over the same course last week) and I thought he over-raced but he can be head-strong," the successful jockey said.
It was Alpine Aviator's first unplaced run in seven starts on the synthetic track where he has recorded both his career wins.
Muhcu spent his holiday catching up with family in his native Turkey and has been back riding trackwork for just over a week.
"I pulled up a bit sore after the first couple of days but after that I was OK," he said.
"My fitness is good now."
Muhcu is stable rider for his great mate Stephen Shaw who has first call on his services but otherwise he's a freelance jockey.
"I'm happy to ride for all trainers and I've had a good association with Leanne Gaffney for a few years now," he said.
Muhcu will also ride Weldborough for Gaffney in Sunday's Benchmark 68 Handicap and his only other ride will be on Terracotta for Leon Laskey in the Benchmark 60 Handicap.
He has ridden Weldborough only twice previously for a fourth at Spreyton 12 months ago and a short half head second to Argyle Beach at Mowbray in January.
Terracotta has had only seven starts in Tasmania and Muhcu has ridden him four times for three placings.
The main interest in Sunday's meeting will focus on the smallest field, with boom four-year-old Alpine Wolf having only five rivals in the Benchmark 76 Handicap.
Alpine Wolf missed a place at his first-up run a fortnight ago but is sure to be improved and his second-up form is good - a win over Coeur De Lyon as a two-year-old and a close second to Turk Warrior last season.
However he will need to be on his game as his talented stablemate Le Cadeau has trialled well for his return and classy mare Vivilici finished almost two lengths in front of him when resuming.
With five wins at the track, Gee Gee Plane also has to be respected and he beat all but rising star Rebel Factor at his last run three weeks ago.
Jason Maskiell will also be an addition to the jockeys' ranks on Sunday, returning from Victoria for five rides including track specialist Trojan Storm and the consistent Square Donut.
Trojan Storm looks a value chance in a wide open Benchmark 60 as does former Sydney sprinter Lord Whitegate who scored an impressive trial win 10 days ago.
However it's a 13-horse field where every runner has some hope.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
