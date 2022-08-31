The Launceston Lions has donated $2000 to The Examiner's 2022 Winter Relief Appeal.
Secretary June Pearton said the group wanted to donate because they were sharing between the charities that are helping those most in need during the year.
"There seems to be many more who need a hand with prices of everything going up."
First Vice President Judi Gorham said the money was raised through a huge garage sale.
"The club always welcomes new members with meetings on the first Tuesday of each month," she said.
The Lions clubrooms are located at 18 Merino Street in Kings Meadows.
"Come along and meet up with us if you would like to help out in the community."
