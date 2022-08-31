The Examiner
Lions donate $2000 to Winter Relief Appeal

By Duncan Bailey
Updated September 1 2022 - 1:29am, first published August 31 2022 - 11:10pm
June Pearton Secretary of the Lions Club, Examiner journalist Rebecca Pridham and Judi Gorham vice president of Lions Club of Kings Meadows.Picture by Paul Scambler 1/9/2022

The Launceston Lions has donated $2000 to The Examiner's 2022 Winter Relief Appeal.

