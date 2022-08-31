The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Editorial | September 1 2022

By Editorial
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:24am, first published August 31 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Consulting on MP numbers a pointless move

Governments tend to hold odd perspectives on the idea of public consultation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.