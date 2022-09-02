The Royal Czech Ballet will visit Australia for the first time with Swan Lake, the most-loved classical ballet of them all.
This masterpiece ballet is presented in two acts and follows the original story line with traditional choreographic revisions by Marius Pepita.
The Royal Czech Ballet company compromises elite dancers from Europe, including Italy, Moldova and Ukraine and was formed in the Czech Republic in 2008.
The female principal dancer in the performance is Cristina Terentiev, who hails from Moldova.
"I started dancing when I was around 4 years old," she said.
"When I saw for tiaras, tutu's and pointe shoes for the first time I said what a wonderful world and decided that was what I wanted to do.
"I really like being in this world. I am performing all over the world and seeing such beautiful places. I hope we will have time to visit the big cities, but I want to learn how people live here in small towns."
After dancing with The National Opera and Ballet of Moldova as a principal dancer, she joined the Atlantic Ballet Theater of Canada as a principal dancer in 2003. She went back to The National Opera and Ballet of Moldova and performs across the world.
"I love that people all over the world understand ballet. We may not speak the same languages and be from the same places, but everyone knows ballet and most people know the story of Swan Lake," she said.
"The best part of what I do is the feedback at the end of a show," she said.
"When you feel the energy, when people are happy, you can see their faces when we do our final bows at the end of the performance and you can see their happy faces.
"I have lots of messages from people about how they feel after the performance. They may have never seen ballet before and it's so great that I can share my art with people."
Swan Lake is the love story of Prince Siegfried who falls in love with the Odette.
Odette is under a spell, where she is a swan by day, who turns into a woman at night. The spell can only be broken by a man who will pledge is love forever.
It is a story where the virtues of love and forgiveness in the end conquer evil and betrayal.
Ms Terentiev said that the art of ballet is unique is a because it is a mix of technique and acting.
"It's a real story, when I enter the stage I understand I am not myself. This is the most popular performance all over the world because the music creates an atmosphere where you can not think of anything else. You are totally in a new world," she said.
"It's a story of love. The people come to see a beautiful story and they can feel so many emotions."
The Royal Czech Ballet will perform on Sunday September 4 at the Princess Theatre. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
