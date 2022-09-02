WHATS ON: Check out the best events in Northern Tasmania

September 9
Great Eastern Wine Week, Tasmania's largest food and wine event program returns to East Coast Tasmania this September, with its most impressive line up to date. After two years of border restrictions impacting incoming tourism, a raft of new culinary and cultural experiences will be included as part of this year's event. Running from September 9-18 and spanning 221km of Tasmania's pristine eastern coastline, the event will showcase the best of the region's culinary and cultural experiences and has something for every type of traveller.
September 10
The stage is set for comic chaos with Opera Australia bringing its latest offering to Launceston. The Barber of Seville pops with lyrical acrobatics and irrepressibly funny characters. Rossini's most famous 'opera buffa' is a musical masterpiece with a storyline that would be equally at home in a Hollywood rom-com. Opera Australia's finest voices and a live orchestra deliver a score that is instantly familiar from movies, cartoons and commercials. Delight in a riotous romp along the road to true love! This is opera at its light-hearted, effervescent best.
September 16
Paul McDermott has been fighting tyranny, injustice and ennui for 40 years, armed only with comedy and a pretty voice. Plus One is the latest brain child of legend of Australian Comedy, Paul McDermott, mostly known for his role on the much-loved comedy news show Good News Week. It is a suite of "beautiful damnation mixed with the usual standard of malarkey" (Paul's words). Onstage he is joined by Launceston's own Glenn Moorhouse, the "plus one", in this brand new spectacle of mellifluous wonder. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
September 14-18
The much-loved local Junction Arts Festival is back for 2022. Hard at work, the Junction team have prepared a stellar line-up for this years edition. Junction runs from September 14 -18 around various locations in Launceston CBD, with Princes Square as the hub of the festival. For tickets and a full list of events on the program visit junctionartsfestival.com.au
September 23
John's greatest legacy is making Australians proud of their country; of who they are. Mallee Boy, True Blue, Fair Dinkum, or whatever you call him, there is no other performer who stirs the Aussie spirit as he does and this could be the final time you get to experience his inspiring concert in your town or city. Known for songs that capture the Aussie way of life, John will be performing at the Princess Theatre on September 23, celebrating 50 years of performing across the country. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
