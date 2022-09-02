WHATS ON: Check out the best events in Northern Tasmania

John's greatest legacy is making Australians proud of their country; of who they are. Mallee Boy, True Blue, Fair Dinkum, or whatever you call him, there is no other performer who stirs the Aussie spirit as he does and this could be the final time you get to experience his inspiring concert in your town or city. Known for songs that capture the Aussie way of life, John will be performing at the Princess Theatre on September 23, celebrating 50 years of performing across the country. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.