Katie Barron, a Canadian painter has recently settled in Launceston and brought her hyper realistic food-themed paintings with her.
Previously exhibiting her works in galleries and public spaces in Canada, she now takes aim at Tasmania's thriving food and wine industry.
"Tasmania is just exploding with inspiration, not only does it have a massively talented artist community but it's also home to this incredible food scene" she said.
"It's clear that Tasmanians are deeply proud of the food and drinks produced here so it just feels like the perfect place to celebrate those things by painting them".
While painting food is an age old tradition, Ms Barron revitalises the practice with her fun approach to her subjects.
The subjects of Barron's paintings often include candy and comfort food.
"They're usually junk food", Barron said.
"It's just what I always go back to, there's always something there that makes me smile."
Ms Barron learned to paint in 2018 when she was in Australia on a working holiday and is entirely self-taught.
After returning to Canada later that year she went on to exhibit her paintings through her first solo exhibition in 2019.
Now that she has made her home in Tasmania, she looks forward to finding inspiration in Tassie foods and sharing her tasty paintings with a new audience.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
