Lilydale defender Corey Lockett is thrilled to be taking the senior coaching reins next season in NTFA division one.
The 24-year-old, who has played 145 senior games and was captain this season, is taking over from multiple premiership-winning coach Colin Lockhart.
Lockett, whose brother Sam also plays in the senior team, has strong heritage at the club.
"Dad (Rodney) is a life member so he was around the club when I was growing up and I played juniors there," he said.
Like many of his teammates, the half-back flanker went to Lilydale District School.
He has played in three senior premierships and captained the club to two of them.
The young leader completed an impressive apprenticeship in the lead-up to taking on the top job.
He was vice-captain in 2017 and 2018 and became skipper in 2019.
He then took on an assistant coaching role this season and led about half the training sessions as Lockhart often worked night shifts.
Lockett valued that experience and is stoked he'll still have Lockhart as a mentor.
"Part of the reason I committed to do the job was I knew I'd still have him either around the club or down the road from where I live if I needed help with anything," he said.
"He's still going to be there and pretty much my entire career, besides my first couple of years, has been under him.
"Everything I've learned has come from him. I'm glad he's not just going to be lost to me and I can still reach out whenever I need."
He's likewise thrilled to have another former Lilydale coach Thane Bardenhagen as his assistant next year.
Bardenhagen also mentored the team at a young age.
"He experienced coaching at the same age I did so having him there as my assistant will be perfect because he went through exactly what I'm about to go through," Lockett said.
The Dees' new leader explained he'd long been interested in coaching.
"Growing up I was obsessed with stats and watching every single footy talk show," he said.
"Like when they rip a game to pieces and figure out why teams are beating other teams."
He said he'd also jump at the chance to get involved in those tactical conversations at training.
The Demons fell to Old Scotch by three points in Saturday's preliminary final after leading by 13 points at three-quarter time.
Lockett believes the tough loss will make the group hungry to bounce back in 2023.
"Although it was heartbreaking on the weekend for us, taking over a group that's finished their season as we did probably benefits me because there should be fire in the belly and motivation among the boys," he said.
"Not much changes about the team's ambition. Every year you want to finish top three in our comp to have the best chance and I still think the group we've got can definitely do that."
Outgoing coach Lockhart gave great service across the past seven years.
He returned to the club in 2016 as assistant coach before taking over as senior coach in 2018.
The club went from eighth in 2015 to go on and win three senior premierships and a reserves flag.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
