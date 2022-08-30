Queechy Penguins' men's and women's sides could secure dates with South Launceston's teams in the Greater Northern League's grand finals.
As they aim to make the dream a reality, South Burnie's men and City Marians' women stand in the way of a full-blown day of Launceston derbies in next week's premiership deciders.
The Penguins' men escaped elimination last weekend, with former Burnie Baptist coach Khan Riley putting the nail in his old team's coffin with a last-minute goal in regulation time and an extra-time penalty corner.
He has the chance to put the finishing touches on South Burnie's side for the second season but the Penguins are yet to beat the Hawks this year.
South Burnie have won both match-ups 4-2 and have finals experience on their side after making last year's grand final.
That contest takes place at 12pm at Burnie's McKenna Park, while the women's match will be in Launceston as the pair battle it out at 1pm.
Queechy's side went down to South Launceston in a competitive tussle last weekend, while Marians got through by the skin of their teeth, defeating West Devonport in 1v1 shoot-outs.
Queechy have beaten the Marians on three occasions this year - 4-2, 5-0 and 1-2 - but the Marians have featured consistently in grand finals in the past few seasons and can never be counted out.
They've only dropped one game in the past month, defeating Smithton twice before falling to South Launceston.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
