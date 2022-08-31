A new paediatrics outpatient ward has opened its doors to patients this week, outfitted with a range of paediatric allied health services including speech pathology, social work and podiatry.
"I think it's really going to improve the care of children in Launceston," said head of paediatrics Dr Ingrid Els.
It's the first time in the hospital's history that allied health and medical paediatrics have been co-located together.
Clinical nurse consultant Susan Finn said she saw close to 200 patients each week, and expected that number to grow.
"We've always been restricted in how much service we can offer by our rooms, because we've always only had four or five."
"Now we have 14 consult rooms and assessment spaces so we'll be able to expand."
