After three weeks off, it's right back into do-or-die football for the Tasmania Devils, facing the Bendigo Pioneers in the NAB League's quarter-finals on Saturday.
Finishing second in the home-and-away competition, the Devils had last week's wildcard round off, while the Pioneers caused an upset to defeat pre-season favourites Oakeigh Chargers.
Four out of last week's five games saw the underdogs win, which showed coach Jeromey Webberley and the side that "anything can happen" as the pair meet at Carlton's IKON Park at 11.30am.
"We think that if we can get our game up and going that we can beat the best teams in the NAB League but we understand that finals come with different expectations and different levels and we need to rise to the level this week," he said.
"We need to make sure that we start really well and we get and our brand of footy up and going and re-establish that after three weeks off."
The 16-game Richmond Tiger knows how important it is for the Devils to keep winning and how much a NAB League title win could mean to the state as a whole.
"It would be absolutely massive, it would obviously be a huge endorsement for Tassie footy with a potential [AFL] license being sounded out," he said.
"How much impact is that going to have on it? Who knows, but I think it's a great indicator that Tassie footy is going the right way."
The Devils comfortably accounted for the Pioneers last time they met, winning 14.16 (100) to 4.7 (31) but the Bendigo side had 13 players unavailable that day due to various reasons.
"With the NAB League it's really hard, there's school footy, representative footy, there's injuries and all those types of things," Webberley said.
"Come finals time, the teams look different which makes it quite challenging because you're trying to do [opponent] preview stuff and maybe the way they change is a little bit different in terms of the way they play because of the amount of changes they've had.
"There's a little bit of unknown [but] we think we've got a really good understanding of around how Bendigo will go about it this weekend but it's completely different."
Playing in a high-pressure NAB League finals contest will be a strong opportunity for the Devils' brightest to put themselves under AFL recruiters' spotlights.
Although Webberley stressed that the Devils' brand of team-first footy will still be on show, he acknowledged how important it is - especially for the five players going to the combines.
Lachie Cowan, Seth Campbell and Tom McCallum are locked in for the national combine, while Brandon Leary and Cam Owen are at the state one.
Campbell was a late addition after kicking 10 goals in the TSL against North Hobart in the TSL.
"I had a few phone calls from recruiters about that performance in particular, so I think a couple of really big games like that, be that in TSL footy or NAB League, it definitely puts you on the radar and gets people looking at you," Webberley said.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
