The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tornadoes coach calls for review of time between finals games

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated September 2 2022 - 1:03am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale wants to see the NBL1 South finals structure reviewed. Her concern is about the amount of time for recovery between games. Picture by Paul Scambler

Launceston Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale says the NBL1 South finals structure needs a shake up after her side bowed out in a preliminary final on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.