Tornadoes coach calls for review of time between finals games

Launceston Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale says the NBL1 South finals structure needs a shake up after her side bowed out in a preliminary final on Sunday.
The Torns defeated Nunawading in a semi-final on Saturday night before losing 77-75 in overtime to Ringwood on Sunday afternoon.
Veale had issue with the amount of recovery time between the two games.
"It's do or die, they're finals, you don't get another opportunity," she said.
"It's not like a normal road trip and you look at our record or a lot of the records of the Tassie teams - we often lose our second game because we only have half a day recovery.
"We don't get even a full-day recovery. In the other crossover final between Mount Gambier and Waverley in the women's, they played Friday and Sunday while we played Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
"So we believe that definitely needs to be looked at because it's a finals series.
"We'd be happy to play Friday or even Saturday at lunchtime. I still think that with a semi-final and a preliminary final, it needs to be a level playing field."
Veale said the players' welfare also needed to be considered.
"It's not even safe for the players, they're fatigued, they play a lot of minutes and that's what you want out of your top players in finals - you are playing to win," she said. "When they don't get enough recovery time the risk of injury increases.
"The WNBL have a policy around how many hours recovery their players have to have. The NBL1 need to look at that to make sure it's safe and a level playing field."
The Tornadoes coach said she understood travel was part of the league but feels finals need to be treated differently.
In an anomaly, the Tornadoes only scored two points in the second quarter against Ringwood which put them 14 points down at the half.
"I think that was definitely a bit of fatigue and Ringwood are very well coached," Veale said. "They scouted us well, they knew what we were going to run.
"They came out and they made us change our shots out of our offence. We still had lots of good shots but they just didn't drop.
"We probably got into our own heads a bit but certainly there was some cognitive fatigue there from our girls."
NBL1 general manager Dean Anglin provided the policy in place for both the regular season and finals.
"The policy of NBL1 South is any game that requires interstate travel requires a one-day travel day," he said.
"Any game that is played in the same state can be played on back-to-back days.
"So whether that's teams flying down and playing Friday, Saturday or Saturday, Sunday in Tasmania or teams coming across to Victoria and playing Friday, Saturday, or Saturday, Sunday in Melbourne."
Anglin explained why the Tornadoes didn't play on Friday night.
"In Victoria, Friday night is the biggest day of basketball every week," he said.
"The Victorian junior basketball championship runs with 15,000 kids every Friday night across 1000 courts so any game played in Victoria for the most part we avoid Friday nights.
"That policy doesn't change because that court usage doesn't change when we get to finals. That court usage is still going and therefore the game couldn't be accommodated on a Friday night."
He also explained why it wasn't on Saturday afternoon.
"You've got to be mindful of consistency for fans, if every game is being played at 5 or 5.30 or 6pm (on Saturday) you don't want to go changing that to 12pm in the afternoon," he said.
"That makes it impossible for fans to follow games and to fill stadiums."
Anglin said it was unlikely Basketball Victoria - which runs the competition - would look at changing their policy regarding time between games.
"Every year the seasons are reviewed, every state reviews their seasons to make sure they've got it right and work through all the challenges," he said.
"I'm sure Basketball Victoria will review the season as a whole but specifically whether they're reviewing the travel requirements or time between (games), I wouldn't think so."
He said the current policy was deemed safe for players.
"It's considered safe and the reality is if the Torns extended through to the (upcoming) national final they would have played three games in three days," he said.
"It's a pretty fine point if they made it to the national final, they would be playing Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
"The latest starting women's game on Saturday is 4.30pm and the national final is at 11am so it's the same time frame. If they had it made through last weekend to the conference final which is Saturday night, if they won that they would have gone to the national final which is next weekend.
"Then they would have been playing three games in three days and that for us is still deemed safe."
The Tornadoes went into the game knowing they could be playing back-to-back finals and managing minutes would be a factor.
Their starting five were on court for almost all of the first game with youngster Milly Whitehead coming on for 1.40 minutes.
It was the same again in the second game with Whitehead coming on for 7.12 minutes.
Veale explained what was behind the decision making on the weekend.
"We went into that first game having a conversation about the amount of minutes we knew that the first five needed to play," she said.
"It was about whether we chose to rest or we just went out to win and we've got a lot of players on our list but most of them are really young and inexperienced.
"(We had) players like Lauren Wise who has just come back in and is probably not fit to play at finals level and we knew that.
"And missing Micah (Simpson), Tahanee Bennell and Makayla (Bingley) who went off to college through the week, that obviously had a huge impact on our ability to rotate.
"We put Milly Whitehead in who is 17 and in her first year of NBL1 just to rotate and let the guards rest.
"But with Kelsey (Griffin) Keely (Froling) and (Marianna) Tolo - that's what we decided was the best option for us to win and we knew it would have an impact on Sunday."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
