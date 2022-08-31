Ben Hilfenhaus has been recognised for his contributions to Tasmanian cricket as a part of three-person induction to the field of fame.
The 39-year-old, who hails from Ulverstone, joined Luke Butterworth and Brett Geeves in being given the honour.
Hilfenhaus, who claimed 99 test wickets, was a prominent player for the Tasmanian Tigers in first-class and limited overs cricket while he also featured in the Big Bash League with the Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes.
A renowned swing bowler in his prime, the Tasmanian was the leading wicket-taker in the 2009 Ashes series as well as the Bradman Young Cricketer of the year in 2007.
Cricket North-West's best under-21 player award is named after Hilfenhaus and he is often regarded as a fantastic ambassador for Ulverstone Cricket Club.
Hilfenhaus played three seasons of first-grade for Ulverstone (1998-99 to 2000-01), which included 19 games and 34 wickets at 17.11, with 14 at 13.57 in the final year with the Blackcaps.
It was a remarkable journey for the former bricklayer who went from being on the tools to capturing 39 wickets in his debut Shield campaign in 2005-06. Hilfenhaus retired from first-class cricket in 2016 with 99 wickets at 28.51 in Test matches and 262 wickets at 29.55 at Sheffield Shield level.
Cricket Tasmania will celebrate all recent inductees on September 21 at the season launch.
"Helping to facilitate reinstating the Field of Fame has been one of the more enjoyable tasks I've had in this role," Cricket Tasmania chief executive Dominic Baker said recently.
"We often talk about creating history, but as well as looking forward, it's also important to look back and acknowledge the achievements of those who have come before us."
Butterworth was part of three winning Sheffield Shield and one-day domestic teams as a bowling all-rounder while Geeves represented Australia in limited-overs cricket.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
