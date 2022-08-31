La Nina's effects are expected to complicate the upcoming spring and summer seasons.
"For Tasmania, the story's a bit more complicated," said Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock.
"It's likely that spring for most of the North-East will be wetter than average but, in contrast, in the South-West, we're expecting it to be drier than average and so there's the prospect of La Nina giving us a wet signal."
He said there were other drivers at play, including a negative Indian Ocean dipole which typically brought wetter-than-average conditions to a lot of the mainland, and also Northern Tasmania.
"We've also got a positive southern annular mode that's responsible for the dry signal in parts of the West."
La Nina occurs when equatorial trade winds become stronger, changing ocean surface currents and drawing cooler deep water up from below.
This results in above-average rainfall for northern and eastern Australia during spring and summer, and drier periods for the western and southern regions.
"La Nina is the wet phase of what we call the El Nino southern oscillation, where El Nino is the dry phase," Mr Pollock said.
"It's a naturally occurring phenomena that happens when the central Pacific goes into a particular set of patterns.
"After that it goes into a feedback cycle with the atmosphere, and can have big influences on global weathering."
The Bureau of Meteorology re-issued an alert last week, increasing the likelihood of a La Nina event forming again to 70 per cent.
"Typically La Nina brings a lot of above-average rainfall to Australia, Tasmania included, but it's not the only climate driver that we've got in play at the moment."
Mr Pollock said despite the dry conditions in the West, the likelihood of bushfires remained at normal conditions.
"There's actually a below normal push for bushfire potential this spring in the South-West because they've had that extra rainfall.
"While everyone is talking about La Nina, we're not quite there yet, but it's a very wet outlook in spring for most of the mainland.
"It's a bit more complicated for Tasmania, whereas it's likely to be wet in the North-East."
