Cut in number of COVID-19 isolation days mooted

A move to reduce COVID-19 isolation periods from seven to five, or scrap isolation requirements altogether, will be discussed by the Tasmanian Premier on the national stage.
The mooted change to COVID-19 health measures arose from renewed suggestions from New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrettet, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirming that isolation requirements will be discussed at the national cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the state would continue to adjust its public health response as needed, and would work with other states and territories about how best to protect the most vulnerable, and Tasmania's health system.
"As Tasmania continues to adjust our public health response, we will work with other states to undertake long-term planning to protect our most vulnerable and safeguard our health system against future waves and new COVID-19 variants, if and when they occur," he said.
"We will also discuss potentially reducing the isolation period from seven days to five days. As we've done from day one, we will follow the public health advice, and any decision to reduce isolation periods will be a national approach and informed by the advice from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee."
